Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 353.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of ADVM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. 98,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,766. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.58. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adverum Biotechnologies

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 85,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $613,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,268,064 shares in the company, valued at $16,216,657.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10,419.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 72.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 259,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,892,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

