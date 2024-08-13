Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.58, Yahoo Finance reports.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of ADVM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 41,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,414. The firm has a market cap of $138.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 85,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $613,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,268,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,216,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADVM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

