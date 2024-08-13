aelf Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. aelf has a market cap of $299.20 million and approximately $26.27 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,192,552 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

