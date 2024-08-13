Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,820,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $27,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Aflac by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,945,000 after buying an additional 320,867 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Aflac by 161.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $12,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.73. 1,445,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aflac

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.