Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,480 FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSBW. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSBW. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.19. 34,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,529. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $321.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $45.30.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $51.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

