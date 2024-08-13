Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.87. 25,421,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,709,449. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

