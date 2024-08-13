Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $10.30 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 5.5% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,295,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,847,000 after acquiring an additional 992,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,229,888,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,967. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $193.91. The company has a market capitalization of $337.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

