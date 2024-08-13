Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.5% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.91. 1,100,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,655. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $269.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

