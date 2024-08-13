Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.8% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $9,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $268.71. 1,811,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,203. The stock has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,501,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,712 shares of company stock valued at $13,173,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.