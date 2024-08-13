Albertsons Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,113 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 101% compared to the average volume of 5,038 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACI traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. 1,331,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,159. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

