Alex Rovira Acquires 20,000,000 Shares of Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) Stock

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR – Get Free Report) insider Alex Rovira acquired 20,000,000 shares of Brightstar Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$320,000.00 ($210,526.32).

Alex Rovira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Alex Rovira purchased 1,759,500 shares of Brightstar Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,152.00 ($18,521.05).

Brightstar Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Alpha, Beta, and Cork Tree Well (Delta) Deposit located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Stone Resources Australia Limited and changed its name to Brightstar Resources Limited in December 2020.

