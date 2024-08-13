Alhambra Investment Management LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,135,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.99. 4,140,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,888,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

