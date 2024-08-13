Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Major Shareholder George B. Kaiser Sells 1,666,666 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) major shareholder George B. Kaiser sold 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $51,949,979.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,419,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,444,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

ALKT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.07. 529,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,700. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 0.47. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. Alkami Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

