Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNT. Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 604.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 62,431 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,656,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after buying an additional 324,252 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

