AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, Zacks reports.
AlloVir Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ ALVR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 89,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,693. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.78.
About AlloVir
