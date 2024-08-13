AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

AlloVir Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ALVR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 89,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,693. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.78.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

