Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,035. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

