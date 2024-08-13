Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. 4,696,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,869,119. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

