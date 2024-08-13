Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

