Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ARM by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ARM by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 30,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

ARM stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.86. 2,789,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,748,911. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $126.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.11.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

