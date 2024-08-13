Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 19,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,108 shares of company stock valued at $25,464,954 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Alphabet stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $165.50. 3,993,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,445,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.