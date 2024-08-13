Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 320 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after buying an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.86. The company had a trading volume of 675,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978,604. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The company has a market capitalization of $182.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

