Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 479 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $63.74. The stock had a trading volume of 40,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,941. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.