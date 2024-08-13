Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 834 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Sempra by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 24,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 44.4% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Sempra by 8.9% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 120,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Sempra by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. 204,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,626. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $83.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

