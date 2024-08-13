Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 800 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.95. 12,425,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,555,973. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

