Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $203.74 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.74.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,812.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,608 shares of company stock worth $21,263,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 36,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,996,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67,177 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 101,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $162.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.81 and a 200 day moving average of $162.15. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

