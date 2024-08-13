ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

LGRO traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $32.33.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.0307 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

