Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,853 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $111.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,981,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,783. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.44 and a 12 month high of $115.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

