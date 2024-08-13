Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 6,750 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 87.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HD traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $350.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,329,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $347.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

