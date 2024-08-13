American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.8% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 24,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 53.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $97.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

