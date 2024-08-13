American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after buying an additional 1,581,734 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after buying an additional 226,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after buying an additional 103,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.94. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $104.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

