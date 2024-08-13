American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,833,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 2,359,502 shares.The stock last traded at $224.17 and had previously closed at $225.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.42.

American Tower Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.11. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

