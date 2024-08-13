Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Northland Securities

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Northland Securities from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 290.24% from the stock’s previous close.

AMPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE:AMPX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 513,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,162. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.71.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,467,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $293,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,467,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,794 shares of company stock worth $705,406 in the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth $72,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

