Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,801 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 1.1% of M&G Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. M&G Plc owned about 0.16% of Analog Devices worth $180,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded up $5.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.01. 3,715,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,723. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.