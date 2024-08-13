Analysts’ Downgrades for August 13th (AGRO, ALLT, ASND, AVD, BMA, BRFS, CCK, CMRX, DQ, GLOB)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 13th:

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

