Analysts’ Downgrades for August 13th (AGRO, ALLT, ASND, AVD, BMA, BRFS, CCK, CMRX, DQ, GLOB)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 13th:
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.