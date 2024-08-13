Analysts Set Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Price Target at $21.33

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.
ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance
Shares of ALEX opened at $18.70 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.26.
Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.90%.
About Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.
