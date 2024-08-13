Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Target Price at GBX 6,305

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,305 ($80.50).

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($72.78) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,700 ($98.31) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 5,900 ($75.33) to GBX 5,800 ($74.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($82.99) to GBX 6,430 ($82.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,935.86 ($63.02) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,139.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,242.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,029.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,910 ($75.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 7,104.17%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

