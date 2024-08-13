Analyzing Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Digimarc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Digimarc 0 1 1 0 2.50

Digimarc has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.89%. Given Digimarc’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Digimarc $36.95 million 16.41 -$45.96 million ($2.08) -13.63

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Digimarc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digimarc.

Profitability

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -9.03% Digimarc -114.38% -46.01% -36.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. 71.0% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Digimarc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Plum Acquisition Corp. I beats Digimarc on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

