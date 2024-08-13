Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,765 ($35.30).
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($39.58) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($34.92) to GBX 2,590 ($33.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.30) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.81) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.37) to GBX 3,100 ($39.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Anglo American Stock Performance
Anglo American Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42,777.78%.
Insider Activity at Anglo American
In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.46) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($21,833.71). 9.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
