AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.75.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

NYSE:AU opened at $29.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.19.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $16,260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 201,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 178,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

