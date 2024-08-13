Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Announces Earnings Results

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 104,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,397. The company has a market cap of $520.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

