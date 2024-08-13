APA (NASDAQ:APA) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.56. Approximately 352,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,289,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on APA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Get APA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APA

APA Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in APA by 208.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 75.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.