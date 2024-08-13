Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60), Yahoo Finance reports.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 55,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -8.29. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on APGE. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Therapeutics

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $298,314.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,690,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,939,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $298,314.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,690,916.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,707,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

