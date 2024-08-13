Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 214,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,106,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

ABUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $709.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.96.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 766.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 37.4% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

