Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Holdings Lowered by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $8,326,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. FACT Capital LP grew its holdings in Arhaus by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 798,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 310,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Arhaus by 192.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 252,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 112,583 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of ARHS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. 859,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,044. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

