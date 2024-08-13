Arhaus Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 49,296 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,639% compared to the typical daily volume of 637 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 147.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233,776 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Arhaus by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after buying an additional 2,219,554 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,034,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $6,487,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Arhaus Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. 1,041,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,506. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. Arhaus’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

