Ark Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Ark has a total market cap of $59.83 million and $10.31 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000847 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001509 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001308 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,771,568 coins and its circulating supply is 182,770,688 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

