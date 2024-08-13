Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. HSBC raised Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.53 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Asana will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $304,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,047,827.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 389,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $304,166.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,047,827.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976 in the last three months. 63.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 327.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Asana by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

