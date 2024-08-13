Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $226.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.15. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $277.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 29.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,771,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,818,000 after buying an additional 69,975 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 328,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,811,000 after buying an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,417,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 278,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,624,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

