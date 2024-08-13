ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0384

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $25.37 million and $1.36 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010725 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.59 or 1.00036715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008098 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007589 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03862217 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,369,489.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

