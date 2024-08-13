Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.63.

Ashland Stock Performance

Ashland stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.08 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ashland by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Ashland by 8,211.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Ashland in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

